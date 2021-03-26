Serial production of Russia's first electric car to start this year

SAMARA, March 26. /TASS/. The serial production of Zetta, Russia’s first electric car, is planned to be launched by the end of 2021, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday.

"[Serial production] will be started by the end of the year. All will depend on completion of research and development activities," he said.

Zetta is the first Russian electric car that will be serially produced in Togliatti. It can travel at the speed of up to 120 kilometers per hour. The entry-level car is expected to cost 550,000 rubles ($7,200).