Greece expects Russian tourists since May 14

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Greece is likely to open its borders since May 14 for Russian tourists, who have negative COVID-19 tests or vaccination certificates, the country’s embassy in Moscow told TASS on Wednesday.

The diplomatic mission also confirmed that Greece’s borders could be opened to tourists even before this date.

On March 9, Greek Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis informed that, if the epidemic protocols were implemented in good faith, the country would open the tourist season on May 14. Until then, Greece will be gradually lifting the restrictions as far as the epidemiological situation allows.

According to the minister, in April the country plans to check the implementation of the developed measures in the first stage with travelers from the European Union as well as from other countries where vaccination is being actively carried out, for example, Israel.

Furthermore, Russia’s authorities stated that they would not artificially keep citizens from spending their holidays abroad, however, Russians should bear in mind the challenging epidemiological situation in other countries.