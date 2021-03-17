Nornickel’s Sulfur Project to introduce more than 1,000 jobs in Norilsk

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The implementation of Nornickel’s Sulfur Project to recycle sulfur dioxide at the Polar Division plants will introduce more than 1,000 jobs in Norilsk, the company’s Vice President Andrei Grachev told the Clean Country 2nd international forum and exhibition on Tuesday.

"I must say, we have certain progress in this program," he said. "Last year [2020], we invested 5 billion rubles ($68 million) in it. We began construction of temporary towns for future workers. The program will involve 5,500 people; we will offer more than 1,000 new jobs."

Earlier, Nornickel’s President Vladimir Potanin told reporters though the implementation is 3-6 months behind the schedule, the company plans to launch the project as planned - by 2022, and the planned capacity will be reached in 2023.

The Sulfur Project is a biggest ecology event on the company’s program to upgrade its facilities. As soon as the project is implemented, Nornickel plans to cut by 85% sulfur dioxide emissions in the Norilsk Industrial District. Investments are planned at about 250 billion rubles ($3.4 billion).