Twitter shares rise after new statements by Russian media watchdog

According to the trading data, as of 11:00 (6:00 pm Moscow time), Twitter shares grew by about 0.5%. This is slightly less than the growth of the Nasdaq high-tech index, which is more than 1%. Meanwhile, in the first half hour after the opening of trading, Twitter shares rose by almost 2% after one of the leading US banks Citigroup raised their target value from $55 to $80.

NEW YORK, March 16. /TASS/. The value of shares of Twitter is growing on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s media watchdog (Roskomnadzor) warned that it may block Twitter service in Russia if the company does not respond to the requirements of the department.

Since the Russian regulator took first measures regarding Twitter last week, the value of the company's shares has risen by more than $5 (about 7%).

On March 10, the watchdog took measures to initially decelerate Twitter’s loading speed nationwide due to the social network’s violation of Russia’s legislation.

The agency said that if the Twitter Internet service continues to ignore the legal requirements, these [enforcement] measures will continue in line with regulations (even going as far as imposing a block) until suicide incitement aimed at minors, child pornography, as well as information about the use of drugs are removed.

On Tuesday, the agency’s deputy head Vadim Subbotin told TASS that the regulator will block the Twitter social network in Russia in a month if the service does not delete the prohibited information.