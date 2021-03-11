Ducati to recall 99 motorcycles in Russia

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Volkswagen Group Rus, the official representative of Ducati in Russia, will recall 99 Ducati XDiavel motorcycles in Russia, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reports on Thursday.

"The reason to recall transportation means is the potential problem with the side stand mounting bracket. In particular, when setting the motorcycle on the side stand, the bracket may become deformed in individual rare cases, and it may even break and result in motorcycle collapse in exceptional cases, the regulator noted.

The side stand, the side stand mounting bracket and the plate for springs mounting will be replaced on motorcycles to be recalled. The work will be free of charge for owners.