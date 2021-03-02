Russia, India to set up new working group in energy sphere

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia and India have agreed to establish a new working group on interaction in the energy sphere, Deputy Energy Minister of Russia Pavel Sorokin said on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Indian Energy Center in Moscow.

"We agreed to set up a new group on interaction in the energy sector, which can settle arising issues on cooperation deepening at the working level," Sorokin said.

Activities of the group anticipate interaction between the parties at the level of department heads of energy ministries from both states, the official said. Opening of the Indian Energy Center in Moscow can also become a breakthrough in relations between the parties, Sorokin noted. "Huge potential is in place to boost mutual investments, already amounting to dozens of billions of dollars, and for joint projects in development of new provinces, greenfields and new segments like LNG, and oil production in new regions," Sorokin added.