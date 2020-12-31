Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $29,000

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin gained 5.2% to $29,061 during the trading session hitting a fresh all-time high, according to the data provided by the CoinDesk portal as of 03:05 am Moscow time.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.