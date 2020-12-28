Gas supplies to China to be 59.7-80.6% above contract at year-end — Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Gazprom continues boosting gas exports to China over the Power of Siberia gas pipeline and deliveries will be significantly above contracted volumes in late December, the Russian gas holding said on Monday.

"On December 28, gas supplies to China are provided with volumes exceeding daily contractual commitments by 59.7%, while deliveries on December 29-31 will be above contractual commitments by 66.7%, 73.6%, and 80.6% respectively," the company said.

The Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in Eastern Russia, providing gas to consumers in the Far East and China. Russian gas supplies over the Power of Siberia from its launch until mid-December of this year amounted to about 3.8 bln cubic meters.