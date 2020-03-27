Putin approves start of front and engineering design work for Power of Siberia 2 pipeline

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin approved the transition to the development of a feasibility study and the start of front and engineering design work for the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. He made it clear at a meeting with Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller on Friday.

"A preliminary feasibility study proved that it [linking the two parts of the gas pipeline] is feasible and cost-effective. Accordingly, please give an order for the transition to the pre-investment stage of development of a feasibility study and start of front and engineering design work," the head of Gazprom asked the President.

"Of course, that is fine," Putin replied.