Freight traffic of Hainan's Yangpu port in 2020 exceeded 1 million TEU

SANYA, December 28. /TASS/. The cargo turnover of Hainan's port of Yangpu in 2020 exceeded 1 million TEU (the equivalent of a standard 20-foot container), according to the newspaper "Nangodu Shibao".

In 2019, this figure amounted to 708,000 TEU. The Hainan authorities draw great importance to the construction of the Yangpu port infrastructure in order to increase both domestic and foreign cargo turnover through it, which is an important part of Hainan's project to create a free trade port. In 2020, work was actively carried out to prepare the Yangpu port to meet the requirements necessary to ensure future freight traffic of about 10 million TEU annually. The daily international cargo traffic is planned to increase from 2,500 TEU to more than 4,000 TEU, the newspaper writes.

By 2035, the Chinese authorities intend to turn the port city of Yangpu in the northwest of Hainan into a key point for the distribution of the flow of goods from various regions of China to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. At the same time, the Yangpu port will play an important role in the implementation of the plan for the formation of a new integrated sea and land corridor — the project of the Chinese State Committee for Development and Reforms aimed at boosting and increasing the efficiency of regional and global trade and economic projects, and providing advanced customs and logistics services. By 2025, it should turn into a regional transport hub. Then the port will transport up to 5 million containers per year.