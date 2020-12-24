Russia was able to ensure stability of macroeconomic indicators, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 24. /TASS/. Thanks to the coordinated work of the authorities, it was possible to ensure the stability and sustainability of macroeconomic indicators in 2020 in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

He noted that it was thanks to teamwork that the authorities were able to do a lot to smooth out the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, to help those who were in especially difficult situation.

"Despite all the difficulties, stability and sustainability of macroeconomic indicators were ensured, implementation of landmark infrastructure projects continued," the President stressed.