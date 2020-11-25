Russia to send $8 mln humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, November 25. /TASS/. Russia will provide Kyrgyzstan with $8 mln humanitarian assistance, the Russian Embassy in Bishkek wrote in a statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Russia has made a decision to provide Kyrgyzstan with humanitarian assistance to the tune of $8 mln, this includes more than 9,000 tons of food to support families living below poverty line," the embassy said.

According to the diplomatic mission, the ceremony of "handing over wheat flour and vegetable oil, which will be then distributed among the country’s regions," is due to be held on November 25. "This project is being fulfilled jointly with the United Nations’ World Food Program," the statement said.

Russia will also continue financing other projects on strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s food security, including on providing primary schools’ pupils with hot meals, the embassy said.