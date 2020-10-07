Gazprom itself will take counter-actions after Poland fined company — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Gazprom holding will be able to take retaliatory actions against the decision of the Polish regulator, which fined the companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I have no doubt that the corporation will do everything that is possible and needed from the point of view of legal support of some counter-actions," he said.

Speaking about how this step by the Polish authorities might affect the state of Russian-Polish relations, Peskov noted that they can hardly be called thriving and it can hardly be assumed that something could spoil them even more. "In general, the relations are not up to par," Peskov stated.

On October 7, the Polish regulator UOKiK made the decision to impose a fine on the Russian gas holding Gazprom and five European companies cooperating with it and demanded termination of agreements made under the project between Nord Stream 2 AG and Gazprom and European investors - OMV, Wintershall, Engie, Shell and Uniper.

In turn, the Russian gas holding said that it fundamentally disagrees with the decision of the Polish regulator UOKiK that imposed the $7.6 bln fine on the company and will appeal against it. "The decision of UOKiK violates principles of lawfulness, appropriateness and fair proceedings, while the unprecedented fine amount indicates the decision to oppose implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project by all means," the company said.

Gazprom is going to exercise the right of appealing against the decision "because it did not breach antimonopoly laws of Poland," the company said. "In the case of appealing against the UOKiK decision, it is not subject to performance until the relevant court judgment is carried into effect," the holding said.