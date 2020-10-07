Gazprom disagrees with Polish regulator’s decision

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Gazprom fundamentally disagrees with the decision of the Polish regulator UOKiK that imposed the $7.6 bln fine on the company and will appeal against it, the Russian gas holding said on Wednesday.

"The decision of UOKiK violates principles of lawfulness, appropriateness and fair proceedings, while the unprecedented fine amount indicates the decision to oppose implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project by all means," Gazprom said.

Gazprom is going to exercise the right of appealing against the decision "because it did not breach antimonopoly laws of Poland," the company indicated. "In the case of appealing against the UOKiK decision, it is not subject to performance until the relevant court judgment is carried into effect," the holding added.

On October 7, the Polish regulator UOKiK made the decision to impose a fine on the Russian gas holding Gazprom and five European companies cooperating with it and demanded termination of agreements made under the project between Nord Stream 2 AG and Gazprom and European investors - OMV, Wintershall, Engie, Shell and Uniper.