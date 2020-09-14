Aeroflot starts selling flight tickets to Moscow from several countries

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Aeroflot Airlines has opened the sale of tickets for passenger and cargo flights from several countries, the airline's spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova told reporters. She did not specify those countries.

Earlier, the Kommersant newspaper wrote that Russia is canceling export flights, and Russian citizens will be able to return home by taking Aeroflot flights. According to the newspaper, this applies to Frankfurt, Vienna, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Milan, New York and Los Angeles.

"On reaching an agreement with the operational headquarters of the government, Aeroflot opened the sale of air tickets for its own passenger and cargo flights to Moscow for citizens of the Russian Federation. Export flights will continue from the cities Russian airlines do not operate regular commercial flights to. These are some cities in South America, some cities in Africa and Asia, and some other destinations," Spivakova said

Export flights to transport Russians abroad and foreigners in Russia back to their home countries were launched after Russia suspended international flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.