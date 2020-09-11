Kamaz intends to double production of electric buses in 2021

KAZAN, September 11. /TASS/. PJSC "Kamaz" plans to double the production of electric buses in 2021, General Director of PJSC "Kamaz" Sergey Kogogin said in an interview on the sidelines of the intellectual business space "100% Tatarstan".

“Who would have thought that the electric bus I’m talking about would become a serial product in a short time. We are not small producers today, this year we will produce more than 200 units, next year our plans are to double the production volume. This product, well, as I would say, when we presented it in June last year in Stockholm at the world transport forum together with Moscow, I went and inspected everything there was myself. I do not think that our product was in any way inferior to the rest," he said.

Kamaz is the largest Russian manufacturer of trucks and one of the twenty leading world manufacturers. The largest shareholders of Kamaz, according to the information posted on the company's website, are the state corporation Rostec (47.1%), Avtoinvest LLC (23.54%) and the German auto concern Daimler (15%).

An intelligent business space and communication platform for cooperation "100% Tatarstan" was opened on the day of celebrating the republic's centenary. From August 30 to September 10, panel discussions, master classes and lectures on the areas and industries in which the republic has achieved success are being held on the sidelines of the platform.

The online program includes more than 300 sessions in 21 areas, such as IT industry, education, medicine, agriculture, tourism, circular economy, investment and entrepreneurship, biotechnology, etc. The event will include online meetings, interviews with experts. TASS News Agency acts as the general information partner of the 100% Tatarstan intellectual business space.

Read more about national projects on the portal the Future of Russia. National Projects.