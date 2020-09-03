China's State Council approves project for Hainan nuclear power plant's expansion

HAIKOU, September 3. /TASS/. The Chinese State Council has approved a project for the implementation of the second stage of construction of the Changjiang nuclear power plant on the western coast of Hainan, according to a statement published on the website of China's central government.

"The project was approved during a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang," the statement reads. "The participants proposed to accelerate structural transformations in regional energy, industry and transport."

According to the program, the second stage will take 60 months, during this time two more reactors will be built using third-generation technologies. Additional investments in the project will amount to about 39.45 billion yuan (approximately $ 5.77 billion at the current exchange rate).

"This project will significantly boost employment, <...> reduce the amount of harmful emissions into the atmosphere. At the same time, economic growth and environmental protection will be ensured," the statement says.

According to a government source familiar with the situation, the Changjiang NPP will have four power units, two of which were launched in 2015 and 2016. The power of each of these reactors is about 1200 MW. So far, the facility is capable of providing only one third of the declared design capacity of the station. It is expected to be fully completed in 2026.

According to the China Atomic Energy Authority, there are 47 reactors operating in the country, the total annual capacity of which exceeds 48,750 MW. In 2019, Hainan generated 9.72 billion kWh of electricity, which is by 26% more than a year earlier.