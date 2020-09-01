Germany hashes over Nord Stream 2 sanctions with US administration

BERLIN, September 1. /TASS/. Germany is against exterritorial sanctions of the United States and has communicated its position to Washington, particularly as regards measures against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas said on Tuesday at a press conference after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"We do not believe such sanctions having the exterritorial nature correspond to the international law. This is what I told my counterpart [Secretary of State] Michael Pompeo directly," Maas said. "We are in contact with the administration in Washington on this matter," the minister added.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 93.5% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished. The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions.