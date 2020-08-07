Russia launches first LNG-fired pleasure boat

ZELENODOLSK, August 7. /TASS/. The Russia’s first river pleasure boat Chaika using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a fuel was launched on Friday at the Zelenodolsk Shipyard in Tatarstan, TASS reports from the scene.

"The Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Gorky is successfully implementing important government tasks, creating unique warships and civilian vessels. Having kept the accumulated experience, the shipyard’s team is rolling out advance technologies and mastering new kinds of production," Prime Minister of Tatarstan Alexei Pesoshin said at the ceremony.

The LNG-fired pleasure boat is equipped with air conditioning and heating system and the audio guide system with five language. It can make voyages under low bridges.