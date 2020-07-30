Russia prepares joint investment projects for China worth $20 blb

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia within interdepartmental working group considered six new investment projects for joint implementation with China in the amount of $20 bln, the Ministry of Economic Development said on Thursday.

"Russia will offer China new joint projects worth $20 bln," the statement said.

It was noted that this was the first meeting of the working group in 2020.

The Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission for Investment Cooperation was established in 2014 at the initiative of the heads of state. It aims to coordinate and strengthen cooperation between the countries in the investment field.

The Commission is co-chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov and Vice Premier of the State Council of China Han Zheng.