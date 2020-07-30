China’s DiDi plans to enter Russian express delivery service, says source

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. China’s DiDi, which plans launching a taxi service in Russia, is also eyeing an option of acquiring the Russian business of Dostavista company, a source on the market told TAS.

Several companies, including DiDi, show interest in the Dostavista business functioning in tern countries, the source says. The Russian business of Dostavista is valued at about 5-6 bln rubles ($68-81.6 bln), the source adds.

Mikhail Alexandrovsky, one of Dostavista founders, told TASS its owners are indeed considering different options of the transaction. The company is in talks with several strategic investors, including from Asia, Alexandrovsky said, without naming participants in talks.

DiDi’s press service did not comment on the company’s interest in Dostavista to TASS.