MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The gold price rose by 1% on the US-based Comex on Tuesday and reached $1,810.8 per Troy ounce, according to trading data.

The gold price was above $1,800 per Troy ounce last time in November 2011.

The price rally slowed down later on to 0.8%, amounting to $1,808 per Troy ounce.