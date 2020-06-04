Putin not planning talks with Trump, Saudi officials, says Kremlin

"No, the president does not have these plans for the coming days," Peskov said, answering a question whether the president was scheduled to have any contacts with the US president or Saudi leaders on the eve of the OPEC+ summit.

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s authorities in the coming days, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that Energy Minister Alexander Novak "maintained contact with his vis-a-vis from other countries." "He is in close dialogue. In general, we observe stabilization on international energy resources markets."

Peskov declined to predict the outcome of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, saying that the Russian Energy Ministry should be briefed on the matter.

The OPEC+ ministerial meeting could be postponed from June 9-10 to a later date in mid-June, Bloomberg reported citing delegates in the oil cartel. This is not the first time the issue on postponing the meeting was discussed.

Last week, the ministers planned to hold it earlier than scheduled, on June 4. An earlier meeting would have allowed them to faster draw up export schedules for July and announce the prices of supplies. However, after OPEC counted the data on output cuts in May, it turned out that not all countries had fully complied with the deal under which OPEC+ countries should cut 9.7 mln barrels per day in May-June. The ministers have been in constant contact all these days, and came to the conclusion that holding a meeting on June 4, and even on June 10 was inadvisable "until the discipline problem was resolved," the source in one of the delegations told TASS.