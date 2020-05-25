Putin, Iraqi PM discuss Syria, oil market stabilization

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to discuss interaction to stabilize global hydrocarbon market, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday.

According to the Kremlin press service, the parties praised the agreements reached with the participation of Russia and Iraq in the OPEC+ format with the goal "to overcome the acute phase of the oil crisis." They also noted "the importance of continuing effective joint efforts in this area," the Kremlin added.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional issues, focusing on the Syrian settlement. "The sides agreed on further coordination of steps on ensuring a long-term normalization of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement runs.

Putin also congratulated the Iraqi prime minister and the Iraqi people on Eid al-Fitr, a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims to mark the end of the month of fasting of Ramadan. During the conversation, held at the Iraqi side’s initiative, an agreement was reached to continue contacts at various levels.

The Russian leader also congratulated Mustafa al-Kadhimi on assuming the office of the Iraqi head of government on May 7. Putin earlier sent him a congratulatory message.

"The sides expressed mutual intention to continue developing traditionally friendly relations between the two countries," according to the statement. During the conversation, they hashed over a range of topical issues of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic and energy fields.