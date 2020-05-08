Some 15,000 Russians stranded abroad receive monetary aid — diplomat

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russia has shut down its regular and charter air service on March 27, allowing only special repatriation flights

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Material aid provided to Russians who cannot return home over the restrictive measures covers about 15,000 people, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova announced Friday. "A total of 1 billion rubles [$13,656,111] has been allocated for this. We conduct payments that cover over 15,000 people," she said.

There are issues with payments that prevent people from receiving them, she admitted. "We are talking about errors in filing of forms at the state services website, which led to delay of the application’s review," she explained, adding that there were technical issues as well.

