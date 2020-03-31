China's Hainan offers more than 30,000 jobs to foreign specialists

HAIKOU, March 31. /TASS/. China's Hainan, which is currently implementing a pilot free trade zone project, offers over 30,000 jobs to highly qualified personnel from abroad, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Applications will be accepted online until April 30. Jobs are provided by local government, state and private enterprises in areas such as modern services sector, tourism and high technology.

There are over 1,700 positions with wages up to 300,000 yuan per year (about $ 42,300), as well as 59 offers with a salary of at least 1 million yuan ($ 142,000) per year mainly in areas such as education, healthcare and tourism.

Hainan's free trade zone

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.