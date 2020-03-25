United Arab Emirates’ authorities cancel Pobeda’s permission for flight to Dubai

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The aviation authorities of United Arab Emirates have prohibited Pobeda’s jet, which was performing a permitted flight from Moscow to Dubai, from landing in Dubai’s airport when the plane was airborne. As a result, the jet, which was planned to carry around 190 passengers of the low-cost airline back to Moscow, performed an emergency landing in Makhachkala.

"Today when performing the flight from Moscow to Dubai organized for carrying its clients from UAE, the low-cost airline Pobeda received a cancellation of the flight, which was earlier confirmed by the aviation authorities of UAE, with prohibition to land in Dubai. The plane performed an emergency landing in Makhachkala to await solution of the issue with receiving a new permission," the company said in a statement.

"It is the first time that we are facing a situation when the aviation authorities of another country have cancelled the permission for an outcoming flight issued earlier without any explanations. Right now, 189 clients of Pobeda are waiting for our jet. We are doing everything possible to solve the problem and trying to do it as quickly as possible, though so far the situation is extremely difficult," Director Generation of the low-cost airline Andrei Kalmykov was quoted as saying.