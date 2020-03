NOVO-OGAREVO, March 11. /TASS/. Opening a meeting with investors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he considers the upcoming conversation particularly useful, given the turbulent economic environment in recent days.

"Our meeting with you was planned before, so to speak, various turbulent processes began in the energy markets, and after them in the stock and foreign exchange markets. The more useful, it seems to me, the more interesting our today's conversation will be," he said.