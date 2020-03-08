Russian carrier Pobeda cancels flights to Italy until end of March

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Russia’s low-cost carrier Pobeda has canceled flights to Italy (Bergamo, Rome, Rimini, Pisa and Treviso) scheduled for March 11 through 31 after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown across some provinces, the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

"Low-cost airline Pobeda, the arm of the Aeroflot group, has suspended flights from Moscow to Bergamo, Rome, Rimini, Pisa and Treviso between March 11 and March 31, 2020 because of the lockdown imposed by the Italian government on Lombardy, Rimini, Treviso and other provinces," Pobeda said.

The carrier is offering passengers the option of claiming a full refund or rebooking with Aeroflot and rerouting flights to Milan, Rome, Venice and Bologna (and from those cities).