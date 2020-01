Lukoil does not intend to compensate Belarus for losses from tax maneuver

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The decision on the fiscal maneuver in Russia is not related to relations between Russia and Belarus, a source related to ex-Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told reporters on Friday.

"The decision on the fiscal maneuver was made within the framework of optimizing budget revenues and is not related to Russian-Belarusian relations at all," the source said.