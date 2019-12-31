Russia sends 1.5 mln flu vaccine doses to Venezuela

CARACAS, December 31. /TASS/. About 1.5 mln doses of Russian-made flu vaccine have been delivered to Venezuela, Venezuelan Deputy Healthcare Minister Gerardo Briceno told the country’s state-run television.

"This year’s latest batch of 1.5 mln doses of the vaccine arrived from Russia on Monday," he said. "We have cooperated closely with Russia after [Venezuela’s] President [Nicolas Maduro] reached an agreement with the Russian partners."

Earlier this month, Russia’s Geropharm pharmaceutical company shipped the first 200,000 packages of insulin.

The company signed an export deliveries agreement with Venezuela’s Espromed Bio and that country’s authorities at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2019.