Serbia and Russia agree on expanding volumes of underground gas storage facilities

BELGRADE, November 6. /TASS/. Serbia has reached an agreement with Russia on expanding the volume of underground gas storage facilities from 750 million to abour 2 billion cubic meters, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told RTS TV channel.

"Investment in energy infrastructure" is important, Vucic said adding that "we could have larger volumes stored than 750 million cubic meters." "We have reached an agreement with Russians that we will have much more than 750 million cubic meters. We are aiming at 1.5 and 2 billion cubic meters, liked in Hungary which has 7 billion, so that we never have to worry again when and if gas supply is disrupted," Vucic noted.

During Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia in January, the sides signed a memorandum on understanding that concerns the expansion of volumes at the Banatsky Dvor underground gas storage facility.

In 2018, Russia's Gazprom supplied 2.15 billion cubmic meters of gas to Serbia, which was a 1.2% increase from 2017.