Mercedes-Benz recalls 383 E-class cars in Russia

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Mercedes-Benz Rus, the official representative of Mercedes-Benz in Russia, recalls 383 E-class cars, including vehicles sold from August 2016 to the present, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) said in a statement.

"The reason for the recall of vehicles is the likelihood of the rear tailgate spoiler could be manufactured not in accordance with the standards. At high speeds, the rear spoiler can detach from the car," the message said.

Rear spoiler will be checked on cars that fall under the recall and, if necessary, fixed, Rosstandart said.