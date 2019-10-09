Nord Stream 2 project participants completed its funding

"Nord Stream 2 is fully financed, so they do not need any money outstanding," the top manager said.

No financing increase is planned, the top manager said. All materials, pipes and other times have already been procured, Schierenbeck added.

The Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline project involves construction of two lines with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline route goes through exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. At the moment, only Denmark has not given permission for the construction.