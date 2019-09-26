Mercedes recalls around 1,000 cars in Russia due to problems with air conditioning

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Mercedes-Benz RUS, Mercedes-Benz dealer in Russia, recalls 922 GLE cars in Russia due to problems with drainage hoses for air conditioning condensate, according to the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart). Vehicles sold in 2018-2019 are subject to recall.

"The reason for the recall of vehicles is the drainage hoses for air conditioner condensate, which could be installed incorrectly," Rosstandart said.

The vehicles will be checked and, if necessary, drainage hoses will be installed correctly.