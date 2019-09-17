Russia is ready to further develop cooperation with China in all areas

ST.PETERSBURG, September 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue developing cooperation with China in all areas, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a press conference following the 24th regular meeting of the heads of government of the Russian Federation and China.

"At the meeting, we exchanged views on key areas of cooperation, touched upon the issues of interconnection between the EAEU and China’s One Belt-One Road initiative," he said.

"Of course, we are committed to deepen cooperation further in all areas, achieving concrete mutually beneficial results," he added.

According to Medvedev, his talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang showed that "the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation has entered a new stage."

"We maintain a close dialogue. Our bilateral practical ties are expanding, filling up with new content. This is especially significant in the year when we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our country and China," Medvedev said.

The Russian Premier expressed his gratitude to his counterpart for a constructive and friendly approach to work. He added that this approach was written in a joint communique adopted following the talks.

Medvedev noted that the talks resulted in signing a package of agreements, consisting of almost two dozen documents.

"These are, indeed, significant documents. I would specifically mention those relate to cooperation on science and space, while the Economic Development Ministry and the Ministry of Commerce (of China) have adopted a roadmap to stimulate and develop mutual trade in goods and services until 2024," Medvedev said.

He also drew attention to a number of commercial agreements signed in such sectors as of petrochemicals, production of new generation synthetic materials, creation of a joint pharmaceutical enterprise, etc.

The Russian Prime Minister praised the countries’ bilateral cooperation in energy sector. He recalled that the construction of the gas pipeline from Russia to China along the eastern route was almost completed. "At the end of the year, it will be put into operation," Medvedev said.

According to him, plans for joint production of a long-range aircraft and a heavy helicopter are under approval.

"We are consistently working to remove barriers that limit the development of agricultural trade. It concerns the supply of soybeans, wheat and a number of other crops to China," he added.