Grounds for further key rate cut are in place - Russia’s First Deputy PM

GORKI, September 6. /TASS/. Grounds for further reduction of the key rate by the Central Bank are in place, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Russia Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

"This was expected; we see the inflation decline and the Central Bank announced in its release that this is not probably the last reduction. We await further decisions of the Central Bank in this direction," the official said.

The Bank of Russia made a decision earlier today to reduce the key rate by 25 basis points to 7% per annum at its Board meeting.