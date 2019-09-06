Russian government to set up major airline operator in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s government is considering the creation of one or several big airline operators in the Far East, Deputy Prime Minister Maksim Akimov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday, adding that the issue may be about the already existing airline or its subsidiary.

"That is probably going to be one or two federal operators. That does not mean that small carriers will be eliminated, they are also important, but someone should hold the core network. We would like to involve Aeroflot and S7 in that work," he said.