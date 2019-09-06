Indian companies ready to invest in development of new coal deposits in Russia's Yakutia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Indian metallurgical companies, which received trial batches of coal from Kolmar mining company, are satisfied with the quality of the products and are ready to invest in the development of new deposits in the region, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kolmar Group Anna Tsivileva told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2019).

"The quality of coal suits them, they are interested. They are even ready to enter into business projects, conduct geological exploration of new deposits in order to buy Russian coal, and invest in its development," Tsivileva said.