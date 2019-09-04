Far East Development Fund intends to sign agreements at EEF for $688.88 mln

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Far East Development Fund expects to conclude 15 agreements totaling about 46 bln rubles ($688.88 mln), projects totaling 450 bln rubles ($6.74 bln), the fund’s CEO Alexey Chekunkov said in an interview with Russia-24 TV channel on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"At the fifth anniversary EEF, we are signing 15 agreements totaling almost 46 billion rubles, projects totaling 450 billion rubles," Chekunkov said. According to him, the largest agreements will include financing projects of the Nakhodka Mineral Fertilizer Plant and the development of the Malmyzh copper deposit.

"At this forum we are signing three more new deals on airports: these are two Far Eastern airports - we have just signed the airport of Yakutsk and we will sign establishing a new airport in Blagoveshchensk, and one northern airport in Novy Urengoy," he noted.

