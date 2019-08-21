Mozambique’s president to discuss investment with Putin

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi, who is currently on a visit to Moscow, will discuss the plans to attract Russian investment to the country, particularly in tourism and technological sectors, during the talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Mozambique and Russia are about to open a new page of relations for joint economic development," Nyusi said in an exclusive interview with TASS. "We have natural resources. We expect Russian investments for transforming those resources for the benefit of the people, while Russia is experienced in that field," he added.

"We will speak about the development of our economy and the Russian economy. Economy will have the upper hand in the relationship between Russia and Mozambique," the president said when asked about the topics to be discussed at the upcoming meeting with Putin.