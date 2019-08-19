Contaminated oil from Druzhba pipeline largely localized in Russia — Transneft

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. A significant portion of oil contaminated by chlorides, which had entered the Druzhba oil pipeline in spring, was driven out to Russia and measures are undertaken to normalize its quality, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft, Nikolai Tokarev said on Monday at the meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"All the acute consequences were mitigated. Off-spec oil, a considerable portion thereof, is currently in the territory of Russia and all the necessary measures are taken to normalize its quality," Tokarev said.

The company is also discussing with partners "the compensation to be made in connection with sustained damages," the top manager noted. "Normal and on-spec oil is currently supplied to all destinations: Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, part of the territory of Ukraine and two refineries in Belarus," Tokarev added.