Revenue from freight traffic on Hainan exceeds $4 bln in January-June 2019

HAIKOU, August 16. /TASS/. In the first six months of 2019, the revenue from freight transportation in the southern Chinese province of Hainan grew by 3.86% reaching 28.7 billion yuan ($ 4.1 billion), according to the data from the provincial Development and Reform Committee obtained by the local media.

The total volume of this industry over the same period reached 387.6 billion yuan ($ 55.3 billion) due to "active cost saving and increased efficiency in logistics, bettering business environment and promoting modern approach to the development of cargo traffic," the ministry's statement reads.

Over 50% of the total volume of transportation in January-June in 2019 amounted to incoming freight traffic, which reached 197.7 billion yuan ($ 28.2 billion). Industrial logistics accounted for 25% of the total turnover - 98.8 billion yuan ($ 14.1 billion). Agricultural products logistics in the overall structure stood at 23.16% in the said period reaching 89.8 billion yuan ($ 12.8 billion), and freight traffic from Hainan to China's other provinces reached 168.6 billion yuan ($ 24 billion).