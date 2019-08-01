Defense Ministry’s logistics complex in Arkhangelsk to handle 80% of commercial cargo

ARKHANGELSK, August 1. /TASS/. The Arkhangelsk Logistics Complex of the Russian Defense Ministry will handle about 80% of commercial freight, the Arkhangelsk Region’s administration issued a statement on Wednesday.

"Every year, the complex will handle more than a million tonnes of cargo, while the Defense Ministry’s cargo will make only about 20% — most of the freight will be commercial," the administration’s press service said.

Deputy Defense Minister, Army General Dmitry Bulgakov visited the site to discuss the project. The work will comprise six stages — from engineering surveys and technical paperwork to construction and further commissioning of the facility.

The complex’s covered warehouses will take 31,300 square meters, the open yard will be 300,000 square meters. At a time, the complex can hold up to 27,000 tonnes of solid cargo, 78,000 tonnes of fuel and more than 260 vehicles. Main works on the new logistics complex are due to be completed by late 2020.