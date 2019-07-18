EU should allow Iran to trade to preserve nuclear deal, foreign minister says

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. European countries should implement their commitments on ensuring the freedom of trade for Iran to preserve the nuclear deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told TASS.

"We expect them to implement their obligations to normalize economic relations between Iran and other countries," Zarif said adding that "we need to sell our oil."

"We are doing business with Russia and China, but that’s not enough. The Europeans - both E3 and the entire EU - are part of it [the deal] and they have to implement their commitments," he added.