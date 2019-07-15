Sea part of Nord Stream 2 pipeline is 60% ready

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The sea part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is ready by almost 60%, Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy CEO of the Russian gas holding said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Monday.

"The readiness of the sea part is about 60%," he said.

"All the works on connecting the onshore and offshore sections on the German side were completed last year. The work is under way on creating a receiving terminal. Now this work is being done on the Russian territory. In early July, they started pulling the pipeline {section] that will connect the land and sea parts. The work is underway. "

Aksyutin also stressed that the Nord Stream 2 is being built in compliance with the schedule.

About project

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two lines of a gas pipeline with total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year, running from Russia to Europe across the Baltic Sea. The 9.5 bln euro ($11 bln) project is expected to start operations before late 2019.

Gazprom’s European partners in the project are Wintershall, Uniper, OMV, Engie and Royal Dutch Shell. They are to finance 50% of the project.