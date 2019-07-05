Russian banks lose over $900,000 through cyberattacks by Cobalt, Silence in 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, July 5. /TASS/. Russian banks lost at least 58.4 mln rubles ($919,400) through cyberattacks performed by Cobalt and Silence hacker groups in 2018, according to a survey FinCERT (Financial Sector Computer Emergency Response Team, part of Directorate General for Security and Information Protection of the Bank of Russia) presented at the International Financial Congress on Friday.

"According to the data provided by FinCERT, Russian credit and financial organizations lost at least 44 mln rubles ($691,700) through attacks performed by Cobalt Group and at least 14 mln rubles ($226,300) through attacks that are supposed to have been performed by Silence Group in 2018," the survey said.

Losses reported for last year were a few times lower than those from similar targeted attacks in 2017, FinCERT noted.

FinCERT was established in 2015. It provides for and coordinates the exchange of information with law enforcement authorities, banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs), analyzes data about cyber-attacks on banks and NBFIs, offers analytics and issues information protection guidelines for the safe transfer of funds.