Moscow - St. Petersburg luxury train to change ownership

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. TransClassService (TCS), a Russian private operator of passenger services, sold shares in TC Grand Service Express (TC GSE) company that is operating the Grand Express luxury train en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, TCS says on Tuesday.

"In view of development of other kinds of railway passenger transportation, specifically the capacity increase in the high-speed traffic on the Moscow - St. Petersburg route, the TCS management made a decision to change the development strategy of the corporate route network and exclude the Moscow - St. Petersburg destination from it. The decision was taken in this regard to sell shares in TC Grand Service Express," the company reports. TCS has not indicated the buyer and the amount earned for divestment of the operator of the most comfortable train in Russia, referring to the confidentiality agreement between the buyer and the seller.

TransClassService, established in 2006, is currently operating over 150 owned railcars as part of passenger trains of Russian Railways in 16 destinations.

The Grand Express, the first deluxe train in Russia, begins shunting between the two capitals in 2005.