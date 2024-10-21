CSTO Rubezh 2024 exercise in Tajikistan reaches its objectives — Chief of Staff

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The objectives of the joint exercise with the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region (CAR CRDF) Rubezh-2024, with its active phase completed in Tajikistan, have been accomplished, the Chief of Staff of the post-Soviet security bloc, Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, said.

"The military contingents from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan took part in the exercise. Air defense, use of UAVs and electronic warfare were practiced at all stages of the drill. I believe that the objectives of the joint exercise have been achieved," the Joint Press Center of the CSTO exercises cited him as saying. According to Serdyukov, the exercise "clearly demonstrated the unity of views of the states on issues of collective security, as well as the capabilities and determination of the organization to ensure the protection of collective interests in its area of responsibility."

The Chief of the Joint Staff also drew attention to the fact that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the first exercise with the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region. "Throughout all these years, the [exercises’] formation, progressive development and improvement have been taking place," he said. "Operational and combat training activities conducted with the command and units of the CAR CRDF are aimed at improving readiness to fulfill the tasks of repelling external military aggression and conducting joint anti-terrorism operations."

The exercise "was another step in the development of the CSTO forces (Collective Forces)," Serdyukov noted. "We can confidently state that the CAR CRDF is transitioning to a completely new level of training, [we are] ready to confront modern challenges and threats, which will contribute to effectively addressing both national and collective tasks set before the CSTO," the Chief of Joint Staff added.

"Of course, it is also necessary to mention the matter of personal communication between the servicemen of our states during the joint exercises, which is the primary condition for the establishment and maintaining of the spirit of military brotherhood," he stated.

Overview of the drill

Military forces from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and operational groups of the Joint Staff and the CSTO Secretariat participated in the joint exercise Rubezh 2024 at the Kharb-Maidon firing range. The Russian military contingent was largely comprised of the personnel of the Central Military District from the 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan. The exercise has brought together about 1,500 troops and 250 pieces of military and special hardware, including aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The active phase of the Rubezh 2024 drill was attended as observers by accredited in Tajikistan military attaches from Russia, India, Iran, China, Turkey, the US and representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.