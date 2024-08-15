Russian ministry says Kursk Region incursion run, coordinated by Western special services

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The incursion of Ukrainian troops into Russia’s Kursk Region is run and coordinated by Western special services, said Andrey Ilnitsky, an analyst and former adviser to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The invasion of the Kursk Region is a military operation. It can't all be without coordination and operation by Western special services and Western technology. They supply things to Ukraine that even they themselves may not have. As long as we have the advantage, they will not agree to any negotiations. And these attempts will continue," he said at a youth educational conference.

Ilnitsky said the strategy of Western countries is to destroy Russia as an independent sovereign state.

"Not everyone, but many people think that this will blow over and things will return to what they were. They won't. I maintain that attempts to weaken Russia from within, to knock it off balance, will continue. One should realize that in fact what is going on in Ukraine is our war with the West. They just turned Ukraine in a kind of a big private military company," the analyst said.

Ilnitsky was an adviser to former Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.